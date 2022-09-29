Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion. Jabil also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.40 EPS.

Jabil Stock Down 2.1 %

Jabil stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.83. 7,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,653. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Jabil by 223.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

