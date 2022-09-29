Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JCICU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,260. Jack Creek Investment has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jack Creek Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.