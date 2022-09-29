Jade Currency (JADE) Price Reaches $0.0022

Jade Currency (JADE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Jade Currency has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $116,461.81 and approximately $1,803.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com.

Jade Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jade Protocol is a decentralized venture capital fund, backed by a floor price through its treasury reserves and the goal is to democratize access to venture capital deals that were traditionally reserved for TradFi institutions. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jade Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

