Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Position Lifted by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 2.6% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $22,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 325,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 72,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.49. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

