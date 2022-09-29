JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Short Interest Up 76.5% in September

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Stock Performance

HCNE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 516,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,905. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

Get JAWS Hurricane Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCNE. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.