Jetfuel Finance Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FUEL)

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Jetfuel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $34,467.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.57 or 0.00111178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jetfuel Finance Coin Profile

Jetfuel Finance’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s total supply is 123,867 coins. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance/vaults.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetfuel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

