John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.64

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.64 and traded as low as $75.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares last traded at $75.72, with a volume of 59,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $880.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.64.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 129.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,861,000 after buying an additional 371,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 79,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

