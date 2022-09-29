John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,987. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $85,292.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

