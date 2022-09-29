JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €50.90 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.90 ($51.94) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 65.34% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

FRA:DPW traded up €0.43 ($0.44) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €30.79 ($31.41). 3,535,518 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($42.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €37.07 and its 200-day moving average is €38.48.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

