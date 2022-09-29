JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,458.75 ($41.79).

Anglo American Trading Up 3.3 %

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,728.50 ($32.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,830.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,288.54. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a market capitalization of £36.50 billion and a PE ratio of 543.09.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 268 shares of company stock valued at $705,440.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

