JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to GBX 205

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 205 ($2.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a report on Friday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS JDSPY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,389. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

