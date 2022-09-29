JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,009 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 11.4% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,414 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.14. 6,480,008 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.