JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0251 on Major Exchanges

JUST (JST) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $248.89 million and approximately $35.67 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About JUST
JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official website is www.just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
JUST Coin Trading
