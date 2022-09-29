Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $165.20

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $165.20 and last traded at $166.05, with a volume of 1001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.18.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $248.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average is $187.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 10.84%.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 2,063.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kadant by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kadant by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

