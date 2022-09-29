Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Down 96.2% in September

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 135,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadem Sustainable Impact

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 66.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 136,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 2,789.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 344,319 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 7.8% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Company Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

