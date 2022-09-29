Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.84

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 4258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Kaman Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $783.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Kaman by 2.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Kaman by 59.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kaman by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kaman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

