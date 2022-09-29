KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 235.6% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

KBCSY stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $24.15. 250,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

