KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,520 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

KBR stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 126,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,528. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

