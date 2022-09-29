Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

KEYS stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.44) on Monday. Keystone Law Group has a one year low of GBX 420 ($5.07) and a one year high of GBX 910 ($11.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £140.73 million and a PE ratio of 2,142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 537.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 599.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1%. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

About Keystone Law Group

In related news, insider James David Knight bought 111,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £499,995 ($604,150.56).

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

