Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 93.2% in September

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the August 31st total of 737,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 950,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

Kingfisher Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KGFHY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 255,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,723. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

