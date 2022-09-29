KIWIGO (KGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,385.00

KIWIGO (KGO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $12.96 million and $16,385.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004632 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00045917 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.01645537 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00035370 BTC.

About KIWIGO

KIWIGO (CRYPTO:KGO) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. KIWIGO’s official website is www.kiwigo.app. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KIWIGO is https://reddit.com/r/kgocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KIWIGO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kiwipay is a peer-to-peer payment based on blockchain with the KiwiGo app at its back, which supports network growth through rewards for cryptocurrency. Kiwipay combines rideshare industry concepts with the technological advantages of a blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIWIGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIWIGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIWIGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

