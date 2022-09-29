Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.66

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 916521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.77.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
