Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,755,000 after buying an additional 861,609 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,711,000 after buying an additional 165,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after buying an additional 111,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,006,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

