KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) PT Set at €71.00 by Warburg Research

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) received a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s previous close.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of ETR KWS traded down €0.80 ($0.82) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €56.10 ($57.24). 12,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($54.59) and a 12 month high of €76.90 ($78.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.90.
About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
