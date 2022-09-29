Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.02

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 5817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 89.45, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

