Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded down $13.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.92. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $369.34 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

