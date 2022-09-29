Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ LE traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 2,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,514. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $270.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lands’ End by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lands’ End by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 53.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

