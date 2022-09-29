Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 602,426 shares.The stock last traded at $121.07 and had previously closed at $128.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Lear Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lear by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 234,378 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

