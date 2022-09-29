LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $148.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in LendingTree by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LendingTree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in LendingTree by 17.5% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $345.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.74. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

