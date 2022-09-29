Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 902 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,084,116. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.07.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

