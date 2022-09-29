Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIMAF. CIBC dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Linamar from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Linamar Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $44.83. 1,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268. Linamar has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.
Linamar Company Profile
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
