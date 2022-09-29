Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

