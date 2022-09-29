Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Link Administration’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78.

Link Administration Holdings Limited provides technology-enabled administration solutions for companies, large asset owners, and trustees worldwide. The company operates through Retirement & Superannuation Solutions (RSS); Corporate Markets (CM); Banking & Credit Management (BCM); and Fund Solutions (FS) segments.

