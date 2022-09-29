LIQ Protocol (LIQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $29,809.00

LIQ Protocol (LIQ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, LIQ Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One LIQ Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. LIQ Protocol has a total market capitalization of $262,829.00 and approximately $29,809.00 worth of LIQ Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LIQ Protocol

LIQ Protocol’s launch date was August 1st, 2021. LIQ Protocol’s total supply is 99,999,785 coins. The official website for LIQ Protocol is liqsolana.com. LIQ Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIQ Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “LIQ Protocol is a decentralized on-chain liquidation engine system powering derivatives markets on Serum and lending platforms on Solana.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIQ Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIQ Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIQ Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

