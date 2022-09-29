Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Trading 4% Higher

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. 45,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 340,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Liquid Media Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Liquid Media Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.

