Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading Down 7.4%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.12 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). Approximately 175,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 966,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Live Company Group Trading Down 10.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42.

Live Company Group Company Profile

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

