Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $11.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $388.83. 31,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,540. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.58.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

