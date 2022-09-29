Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 221,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,099,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.58.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $392.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,540. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

