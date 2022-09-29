London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Shares Up 3%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41). 20,536 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 11,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.40).

London Finance & Investment Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 51.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.