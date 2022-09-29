London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Shares Up 3%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41). 20,536 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 11,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.40).
London Finance & Investment Group Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £10.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 51.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
Further Reading
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.