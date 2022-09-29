Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Shares Down 0.4%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.55 and last traded at C$13.60. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.66.

Los Andes Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$370.97 million and a P/E ratio of -57.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.