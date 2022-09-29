Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $309.34 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

