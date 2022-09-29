Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

LUMN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. 847,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,940,028. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,662,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 74,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

