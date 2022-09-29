MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 3.4% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.01. 36,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 509,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 150.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.