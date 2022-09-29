Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.31

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 23158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

