Manifold Finance (FOLD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.12 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $99.45 million and $2.12 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance coin can currently be purchased for $49.72 or 0.00256491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manifold Finance Coin Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is www.manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

