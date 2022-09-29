Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Update

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,646,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 2,353,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

MGDPF stock remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 141,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGDPF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.