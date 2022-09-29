Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Purchases C$97,592.00 in Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) Director James Kitchener Gowans bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,592.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 225,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,804.54.

Marathon Gold Stock Up 9.7 %

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.17 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. Marathon Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.83 and a twelve month high of C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.89.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.90.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

