Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Purchases C$97,592.00 in Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) Director James Kitchener Gowans bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,592.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 225,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,804.54.
Marathon Gold Stock Up 9.7 %
Marathon Gold stock opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.17 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. Marathon Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.83 and a twelve month high of C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.89.
Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Gold Company Profile
Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
