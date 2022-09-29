Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,022 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after buying an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. 913,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,290,795. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

