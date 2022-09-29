Marilyn Elson Buys 9,500 Shares of Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) Stock

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Rating) CFO Marilyn Elson purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 835,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nexalin Technology Stock Down 1.7 %
NXL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 1,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,341. Nexalin Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.95.
About Nexalin Technology
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexalin Technology (NXL)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.