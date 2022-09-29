Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.60

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.60 and traded as high as $19.97. Marten Transport shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 272,942 shares.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Marten Transport Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 85,701 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 121,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

